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Ukraine rejects Irish combat vehicles, spend like the 90s, and best new shows streaming now

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Plus: Minister for Transport wants MetroLink governance agency set up without pre-legislative scrutiny

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The Hawk: Will Ferrell as golf legend Lonnie Hawkins. Photograph: Colleen E Hayes/Netflix
The Hawk: Will Ferrell as golf legend Lonnie Hawkins. Photograph: Colleen E Hayes/Netflix
Aideen Finnegan
Wed Jul 01 2026 - 06:00

The Government wants to fast track legislation to establish an agency to oversee the delivery of MetroLink. But the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien wants the Oireachtas to forgo the chance to scrutinise that legislation.

The Ukrainian government has rejected a donation from Ireland of a fleet of armoured combat vehicles to aid in the fight against Russia. The Defence Forces’ 27 light tactical armoured vehicles (LTAVs) were first acquired 20 years ago but had a poor reputation and frequently broke down.

While so many of us are going gaga for 90s culture, there are money lessons to be learned from that decade. Opting to have a “1990s summer” could amount to financial savings as well as nostalgia.

Looking for a new show to binge watch in July? Kevin Courtney has a roundup of the best new shows streaming this month.

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer at The Irish Times
MetroLinkUkraine crisisDefence ForcesDarragh O’Brien

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