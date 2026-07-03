Aughinish Alumina exports to Russia; and customers to be offered human interaction on bank calls

The Taoiseach has faced questions over exports from the Aughinish Alumina plant. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has faced questions over exports from the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick to aluminium smelters supplying the Russian military.

The Government will sign a new law requiring financial service providers to offer customers the right to speak to a human rather than an AI bot.

A jury in the trial of a 77-year-old man on historic sex abuse charges will continue its deliberations today.

Ireland will experience more warm weather this weekend, as the World Meteorological Organisation warns the El Niño weather phenomenon will intensify throughout the summer.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary tells The Irish Times holidaymakers who booked early got better deals this summer than they did a year ago, despite rising fuel costs.