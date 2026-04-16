Grim warning on gas prices, Taoiseach under pressure, and broke Floyd Mayweather

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is facing renewed backbencher unrest in the wake of a destabilising week of fuel protests. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty

Europe faces higher gas prices “for years” to come even in the best-case scenario, and possible shortages in the supply of diesel and jet fuel in the short term if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, the European Union’s energy commissioner Dan Jørgensen has warned.

The oil and gas shock caused by the US-Israeli attack on Iran and Tehran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused the cost of electricity to sharply diverge in Europe, with some countries cushioned while others feel the pain.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is facing renewed backbencher unrest in the wake of a destabilising week of fuel protests and the resignation of former Independent minister Michael Healy-Rae.

More than 1,300 people over the last two years who had left direct provision sought emergency accommodation in Dublin because they were homeless, a report provided to a Dáil committee reveals.

With his $1 billion fortune blown, Floyd Mayweather might just need to fight again. Now 49, the former world champion is being pursued by the taxman for millions. A Netflix pay-day may beckon.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.