Nearly 7,000 ‘illegal and potentially unsafe’ teeth-whitening products detained last year

Teeth-whitening products are typically sold as strips or gels and are often marketed online through social media platforms. Photograph: iStock

Nearly 7,000 units of teeth-whitening products were detained by Ireland’s health product regulator last year after they were deemed “illegal and potentially unsafe” due to high levels of hydrogen peroxide.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) also removed 105 website URLs “connected to the sale of supply of non-EU compliant teeth-whitening products” last year.

The HPRA is warning consumers to “exercise caution” when purchasing such products and to consult a dentist before considering whitening – especially if they have existing dental or medical conditions.

Last year it detained 6,849 units of whitening product, which are typically sold as strips or gels and are often marketed online through social media platforms, the regulatory body said in a statement.

Hydrogen peroxide “is the active bleaching ingredient” used in teeth-whitening products and “while effective ... [it] is tightly regulated in the EU to protect consumer health” due to possible “adverse effects”, the HPRA said.

“A common side effect of teeth whitening is sensitivity; however, hydrogen peroxide may cause inflammation, pain, gum irritation and chemical burns when concentrations are too high,” it added.

The maximum permitted concentration of hydrogen peroxide in oral products sold directly to consumers in the EU is 0.1 per cent, the HRPA said. However, concentration can rise to 6 per cent when supplied and supervised by a registered dentist.

However, no teeth-whitening product can surpass the 6 per cent concentration of hydrogen peroxide. Lisa Byrne, a cosmetic product manager at HPRA, said the organisation had found products “containing hydrogen peroxide levels far above the legal EU limit”.

These were “sometimes as high as 15 per cent to 40 per cent”, she said, and sold directly to the consumer online.

“Without appropriate dental supervision”, this “may cause chemical burns to the gums, tooth sensitivity, damage to dental restorations as well as increasing the risk of long-term oral health complications”, she said.

Byrne advised consumers to “always check labels carefully, avoid unregulated online sellers and seek advice from qualified healthcare professionals”.

EU regulations mandate that any product containing more than 0.1 per cent concentration of hydrogen peroxide be clearly labelled as such, should only be sold to qualified dental practitioners, and should never be used on someone under the age of 18.

Rules in the US are far less strict. There, a percentage cap on the concentration of hydrogen peroxide is not enforced. Concentrations of up to 15 per cent can be found on the US cosmetics market, while 40 per cent concentrations are generally considered medical devices.