Look inside: Home of Year finalist features colour drenching and striking design in Terenure

Address : 6 Mount Tallant Avenue, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

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A finalist in RTÉ’s Home of the Year in 2019, it’s no surprise that 6 Mount Tallant Avenue, Terenure, presents to the market in beautiful condition, with striking design features throughout.

When the owners bought the three-bedroom, end-terrace late-19th century property, extending to 134sq m (1,442sq ft), in 2016, it was laid out as three flats. They brought it back to the bare walls, then commenced a complete renovation, insulating walls, rewiring, replumbing, installing two wood-burning stoves and converting the attic.

Further work was done in 2024 when the front of the house was repointed. The Ber is now B3. But what is sure to wow viewers with this house is the clever layouts and bold interiors that saw it get to the final of the television interiors show.

Set behind iron railings with off-street gravel parking, two beech trees flank a tiled path that leads to the front door. “Six” is picked out in gold on the fanlight.

Although colour-drenching was extensively used throughout the house, in the hall a white ceiling with vintage lamp offsets the rich burgundy that extends up the stairs. Encaustic tiles in grey and white were laid on the floor and there is understairs storage that houses laundry appliances.

Entrance hallway

Sittingroom

Kitchen

Glazed doors open into the sittingroom on the left, drenched in Benjamin Moore’s Gentleman’s Grey with feature wallpaper from House of Hackney. Facing north, this room gets little sunlight, so the owners embraced the dark, cosy ambience rather than fighting it.

An aperture opens, as does a door, into the playroom behind it; the floor here was excavated and it’s a triangular-shaped room that follows the exterior wall of the house. Part of the ceiling is glazed, adding light.

On the far side of the hall, they went for an open-space kitchen and diningroom, which works superbly for entertaining. The kitchen is painted in Farrow & Ball’s Calamine and has a five-ring gas hob. The island and bespoke units are topped in Silestone. Open shelving is in abundance.

The dining area has a wood-burning stove in a large niche, and is painted in Stable Green from the Paint & Paper Library. Bespoke Crittall-style doors by Munster Joinery lead out to the courtyard garden, which is a perfect suntrap and faces south. There’s also a shed to the rear of the garden, which hosted many family gatherings over their time here.

There’s a new bathroom on the return and three bedrooms on the first floor, which feature louvred shutters. Access to the attic is via a pull-down Stira staircase in the back bedroom, which has neat and compact built-in wardrobes. All three bedrooms benefit from the same attention to detail regarding colour as the ground floor does.

A guest bedroom, now doubling as a home office, lies to the front of the house, as does the main bedroom, where a bank of built-in wardrobes has a surprise at the end. Double doors open to reveal an en suite, painted a slightly more vibrant pink than the Calamine shade used in the bedroom.

With their sights set on a larger and more challenging renovation, the owners have placed their much-loved home on the market with Mullery O’Gara, seeking €1.1 million. They are staying in the area, citing the convenience of everything from shopping to schools, cafes and restaurants in nearby Terenure and Ranelagh.

Playroom

Dining area

Main bedroom

Guest bedroom

Bedroom

Attic space

Bathroom