No room for Sam Prendergast as Andy Farrell makes five changes to Ireland side to face England

As expected, Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley have been promoted to the starting line-up for Ireland’s Six Nations round three game against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Both halfbacks are rewarded for their telling impact in last Saturday’s 20-13 win over Italy in Dublin, while Tadhg Furlong and Tadhg Beirne, who also made strong contributions off the bench, are also named in the starting XV. The fifth change sees Josh van der Flier recalled at openside after he was left out of last week’s matchday squad.

Sam Prendergast, who had started Ireland’s last four games and started four of last season’s Six Nations fixtures while featuring in all five, has been left out of the matchday 23 altogether. The 23-year-old had been in the matchday squad for 15 of Ireland’s last 16 matches since making his debut against Argentina in November 2024, the one exception being when he was rested for the 106-7 win over Portugal last July.

Did Ireland restore confidence ahead of Twickenham showdown? Listen | 31:24

Instead, Ciarán Frawley has been promoted to the replacements despite Andy Farrell reverting to a 5-3 bench. Finlay Bealham has been called up as tighthead cover as Thomas Clarkson also misses out, with Jack Conan dropping to the bench and Caelan Doris reverting to number eight with Beirne at blindside.

Surprisingly, both Cormac Izuchukwu, who started last week, and Edwin Edogbo, who made his debut as a 70th-minute replacement, also miss out on the 23 as Tommy O’Brien has been recalled after starting in Ireland’s opening loss at the Stade de France.

Jamie Osborne, Robert Baloucoune and James Lowe are named in an unchanged back three, with Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose continuing in midfield. Up front, Jeremy Loughman and Dan Sheehan are retained form last week, as is the secondrow of Joe McCarthy and James Ryan.

[ Versatile players are coaches’ flexible friends in modern rugbyOpens in new window ]

Looking ahead to Saturday, Ireland head coach Farrell said: “Games between the two sides have been nip and tuck over recent times and there’s great familiarity and respect across both camps.

“We know their strengths and our aim is to deliver the best version of ourselves to put us in a position to get the performance that we want. Backed by thousands of travelling Irish supporters who travel from all over the world whenever we play in Twickenham, it will be another special occasion and a challenge we’re excited to face.”

Saturday’s match will be televised live on RTÉ2 and ITV, with live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Ollie ‌Lawrence, Fraser Dingwall, Henry Arundell; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis ​Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Henry Pollock. Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Trevor Davison, Alex Coles, Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith.

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Finlay Bealham, Nick Timoney, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley, Tommy O’Brien.