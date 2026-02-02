Early Edition podcast: Our top stories in 10 minutes

Early Edition Podcast

Taoiseach urges caution over standing up to Donald Trump, and today's other top stories

Taoiseach urges caution over the EU standing up to Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with The Irish Times. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times
Mon Feb 02 2026 - 06:41

  • The Taoiseach urges caution over the EU standing up to Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with The Irish Times.
  • Readers ask whether Ireland should look more toward Canada than the US for leadership.
  • Yellow weather warnings issued for much of Leinster, Munster and the North.
  • Tusla expresses concerns over Valerie’s Law, removing guardianship rights from parents convicted of murder.
  • Why are Irish couples having fewer babies? Jen Hogan dives in.
