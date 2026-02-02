Early Edition podcast: Our top stories in 10 minutes

A selection of top stories from The Irish Times.
- The Taoiseach urges caution over the EU standing up to Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with The Irish Times.
- Readers ask whether Ireland should look more toward Canada than the US for leadership.
- Yellow weather warnings issued for much of Leinster, Munster and the North.
- Tusla expresses concerns over Valerie’s Law, removing guardianship rights from parents convicted of murder.
- Why are Irish couples having fewer babies? Jen Hogan dives in.