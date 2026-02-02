Nine good reasons Irish people are having fewer children, or none

We’re not having enough babies. This is not a uniquely Irish problem, and yet it is reasonable to assume our forefathers did not see this coming.
Never could our great nation have anticipated being told we need to have more babies.
And yet, here we are, facing into a time of uncertainty. Births have been steadily declining since 2010 and, according to the recent report from the National Economic and Social Council, if the trend continues “within a decade” the ratio of workers to nonworkers “will narrow”, ultimately leading to increased pressure on “public finances, social protection and essential services”, the report tells us.
Who is going to care for our ageing population?
And, with fewer people working, who’ll pay for our pensions?
Yes, within a relatively short space of time, our low birth rate may well come back to bite us on the arse.
So it seems like it’s a no-brainer to encourage people to have more children. Except it’s not really that simple, is it? For one, some people will have made the very valid decision not to have children. A recent chat with other parents revealed to me that this decision is highly relatable, even among those who are already parents. “I have four reasons for people not to have kids,” one parent replied when I asked what would make her consider having another, confirming that she wouldn’t go again.
But what of those open to persuasion? Grab a notebook and pen, dear Government and society as a whole.
If you want to turn things around, here’s what parents and would-be-parents want and need, if they’re to add to the population.
- An affordable and suitable location to live. Not one that’s miles from the support of friends and family. Not one that’s impractical for a young family’s needs. Not one with a commute to work so ridiculous there would be little to no time left to spend with said children. And not their parents’ back bedroom. Make housing affordable again. Stick it on a hat.
- And while we’re talking of making things affordable – and accessible, let’s look at childcare for these hypothetical children. We’re going to need a lot more of the affordable and flexible variety. Because if would-be families can’t even afford that first mortgage, the equivalent of a second is likely out of the question. “I’d have had one more than we have” if childcare were more affordable, one parent explained.
- A slowdown on the return to the office. As businesses bring staff back to the office more frequently, parents are feeling the impact, and for some it’s a consideration in adding to their brood. The return “affects women more than men”, one parent said. “One extra day is costing me more in childcare, travel and lunch.” These things may have been realities of the past too, but you could also buy a home without needing to sell a vital organ in the past. “Now my child will have to stop his swimming lessons too,” she added. Quality of life or value of family time anyone?
- An end to the motherhood penalty. Shouldering the bulk of the domestic duties and childrearing responsibilities doesn’t help. Nor does the lack of family-friendly jobs, policies or male colleagues and partners willing to avail of things such as parental leave. Do our careers ever really recover from having children? Are men asking themselves this same question?
- Some financial security, because children and a cost-of-living crisis don’t mix. See also crippling rents, childcare costs and free education.
- The extension of the free fertility treatment scheme so that more people are eligible. “Age is against me”, “fertility issues”, and “if I’d met the right person sooner” were all offered as the obstacles to having children.
- A confidence that any supports future children could need will be provided in a timely manner. School places, supports and services for children with additional needs. Shorter waiting lists for children in pain, or in need of surgery, or in mental distress.
- The completion of the new children’s hospital. Though, in fairness, those of us whose families are definitely complete would also like to see it finished before our children are reared.
- Sleep, which is fair enough.