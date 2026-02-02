Nine good reasons Irish people are having fewer children, or none

Within a relatively short space of time, our low birth rate may well come back to bite us. Photograph: Getty

We’re not having enough babies. This is not a uniquely Irish problem, and yet it is reasonable to assume our forefathers did not see this coming.

Never could our great nation have anticipated being told we need to have more babies.

And yet, here we are, facing into a time of uncertainty. Births have been steadily declining since 2010 and, according to the recent report from the National Economic and Social Council, if the trend continues “within a decade” the ratio of workers to nonworkers “will narrow”, ultimately leading to increased pressure on “public finances, social protection and essential services”, the report tells us.

Who is going to care for our ageing population?

And, with fewer people working, who’ll pay for our pensions?

Yes, within a relatively short space of time, our low birth rate may well come back to bite us on the arse.

[ Why is no one talking about the grandchildren gap?Opens in new window ]

So it seems like it’s a no-brainer to encourage people to have more children. Except it’s not really that simple, is it? For one, some people will have made the very valid decision not to have children. A recent chat with other parents revealed to me that this decision is highly relatable, even among those who are already parents. “I have four reasons for people not to have kids,” one parent replied when I asked what would make her consider having another, confirming that she wouldn’t go again.

But what of those open to persuasion? Grab a notebook and pen, dear Government and society as a whole.

If you want to turn things around, here’s what parents and would-be-parents want and need, if they’re to add to the population.