Fresh flood risk for eastern and southern counties as new rain warnings are issued

Flooding hit Graiguenamanagh in Co Carlow when the river Barrow burst its banks. Video: Nick Bradshaw

Leinster counties face heightened flood risk once again as Met Éireann warned of heavy rain on saturated ground on Monday.

The forecaster issued status-yellow rain warnings for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork and Waterford beginning at 1pm on Monday, and for Dublin, Wicklow and Louth beginning at 9pm on Monday.

The areas in question have been those worst hit by flooding over the past week.

The warnings highlight localised and river flooding along with difficult road conditions.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran will visit areas severely affected by flooding in Carlow and Kilkenny this week.

Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Inistioge, Thomastown, Rathvilly and Carlow town fell victim to flooding when rivers including the Barrow, Duiske, Nore, Burrin and Slaney burst their banks.

Local Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said he had spoken to the Taoiseach and Moran, asking that necessary funding be provided for “immediate work to repair all roads damaged by flooding”.

He added: “There should be no delay in providing all those affected by flood damage with the financial support to get back to normality as quickly as possible.

“The future now needs to be secured by delivering flood relief schemes as quickly as possible.”

Carlow County Council said the potential for further flooding on Sunday and Monday remained “very serious”.

River levels across the county dropped slightly overnight on Saturday, with the Barrow and Burrin still extremely high and at near record levels.

Graiguenamanagh in Co Carlow on Saturday after the river Barrow burst its banks. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Water levels on the river Barrow remain near record highs. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The council said it was continuing to pump water and provide sandbags at most impacted areas. Rainfall and river levels will continue to be monitored and further updates will be issued as required, it said.

Clean-up operations are continuing along the quays and promenade in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, as the town once again was hit with flooding. A promised flood relief scheme first mooted 25 years ago has yet to be put in place.

Slaneyside Carpet and Furniture, based on the outskirts of Enniscorthy, which was flooded in the past, has committed to help homeowners and businesses affected when the river Slaney burst its banks.

Widgie Murphy, owner of the furnishings shop, explained that he had been in business more than 30 years. “It’s not very often we’re in the position to be able to do something like this, but this is our thanks to the people of Enniscorthy for helping us to keep going through some very tough years.

“We’re hoping this might help ... the people on the Island Road and quay in Enniscorthy as a thanks to the community – hoping we can all band together and get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú on Saturday visited areas of Co Wicklow also damaged by flooding.

Ní Mhurchú said flooding in the southeast had caused “devastating damage, loss and distress, for families and businesses”.

“Residents and business owners are dealing with major damage and disruption, and in some cases the total loss of long standing businesses,” she said.

“Irish people cannot be left to deal with this [flooding] alone,” she added, and called for flood insurance cover to be re-examined.

“Ireland needs real action on flood defences, proper investment in infrastructure and a clear plan to protect our south-east communities from repeated devastation. Support and action are needed now, especially in the area of re-insurance such as the UK scheme ‘Flood Re’.

“This is a joint industry and government initiative for flood re-insurance, which provides reinsurance to promote affordability and availability of insurance for UK households at high flood risk and to manage the transition to risk-reflective pricing of flood insurance for household premises”.