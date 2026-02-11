Early Edition podcast: Our top stories in 10 minutes

Early Edition Podcast

Special rapporteur for child protection hasn't reported since 2022, and today's other top stories

Easier access to citizenship is among several proposals to boost Defence Forces numbers and increase diversity within the organisation.
Wed Feb 11 2026 - 06:00

A selection of top stories from The Irish Times:

  • Ireland’s special rapporteur for child protection hasn’t published their annual report since 2022
  • The Government is considering its guidance for the rights of trans people in schools
  • The European Parliament is to vote on a huge funding package for Ukraine
  • Immigrants who serve in the Defence Forces could get fast tracked citizenship
  • Dublin Airport could have its passenger cap lifted
  • Opposition to a proposed wind farm on the site of an ancient burial ground in Co Offaly
