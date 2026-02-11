Early Edition podcast: Our top stories in 10 minutes

A selection of top stories from The Irish Times:
- Ireland’s special rapporteur for child protection hasn’t published their annual report since 2022
- The Government is considering its guidance for the rights of trans people in schools
- The European Parliament is to vote on a huge funding package for Ukraine
- Immigrants who serve in the Defence Forces could get fast tracked citizenship
- Dublin Airport could have its passenger cap lifted
- Opposition to a proposed wind farm on the site of an ancient burial ground in Co Offaly