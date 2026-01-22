Early Edition podcast: Trump claims ‘really good deal done’ on Greenland

US president Donald Trump leaves the congress centre during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty

As expected, Donald Trump brought the drama in Davos on Wednesday. On Thursday, EU leaders meet for an emergency summit in Brussels, where they’ll have to figure out what Greenland deal was done between the US president and the head of Nato in their absence.

Ellen Coyne has been canvassing opinions on an Australia style social media ban for under 16s here, and how it might work.

Over 500 people have had their say on proposed active travel scheme for the town of Skerries in north Co Dublin. Olivia Kelly reports the vast majority of submissions to a public consultation show utter dismay at the plans for protected bike lanes, fewer car parking spaces and a one-way system for part of the town.

Emer McLysaght absolutely loves living alone, except for one completely terrifying prospect which plagues others like her.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan.