Trump drops tariff threat over Greenland after agreeing deal

US ​President Donald Trump has dropped his threat to impose tariffs ‍on several European countries for their stance ‌on Greenland, saying he ⁠had reached a ‍deal with the North Atlantic treaty Organisation (Nato) on the island’s future.

“Based upon this ⁠understanding, I will ⁠not be imposing ⁠the tariffs that were scheduled to ‍go into effect on February 1st,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform after a meeting ‌Nato secretary general ‌Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos

He had earlier told delegates at the forum that he would not use force to acquire the Arctic island but said he was seeking “immediate negotiations”.

After days of escalating tensions that have strained transatlantic ties and roiled markets, Mr Trump took the possibility of military action off the table while claiming the US would be “unstoppable” in an armed conflict with Europe over the island.

“People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” he said.

Last night he appeared to also remove his threat to impose fresh tariffs on Denmark and seven other European countries if they refused to agree a deal.

In a post on Truth Social he said, based upon a “very productive meeting” with Mr Rutte they “have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland”.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all Nato Nations,” his post said.

Despite confusing Greenland with Iceland on several occasions, and incorrectly claiming the US gave the territory back to Denmark after the second World War, Trump, in his speech at Davos, insisted that only the US could protect “this giant piece of ice” and that the island was vital to Washington’s security interests.

He said Europeans had a choice over Greenland: “You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember,” he said.

He claimed Greenland was part of North America and that an acquisition by the US should not be viewed as a threat to Nato.

Simmering tensions over Mr Trump’s attempts to annex Greenland have triggered the biggest crisis in Europe-US relations since the second World War.

The tone of European leaders has hardened markedly in recent days on the back of Mr Trump’s threats and amid accusations that their attempts to placate the US president had backfired.

The European Union’s (EU) 27 leaders were planning to meet in Brussels on Thursday evening to game out a joint response to Mr Trump’s threats albeit this was before details of the deal emerged

The European Council summit was expected to discuss the prospects of talking the US president down from his demands that negotiations begin immediately to arrange the “sale” of Greenland from Denmark to the US.

French president Emmanuel Macron was expected to advocate for the EU to take a tougher stance in its relations with the White House, than it has to date.

In a wide-ranging speech to the forum in Davos, which lasted more than an hour, Trump said Europe was “not heading in the right way” due to “ever increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration and endless foreign imports”.