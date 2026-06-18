An Post CEO pay row, EU Gaza blame game, accidental bird reserve and thanking bus drivers

The Exo Building in Dublin’s north docklands is the corporate headquarters of An Post

A significant row has erupted between An Post and the Minister for Communications, Patrick O’Donovan, over pay for its new chief executive and Government authorisation to raise the company’s borrowing limit for its future development strategy.

Ireland has a strong economy and a resilient society, but “wellbeing data” shows a more complex picture where inequalities persist, a new Government report has found.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has become the face of Europe’s failure over Gaza, but that’s only half the story, writes Jack Power today.

A stalled Dublin development is not where you’d expect to find a bird species whose survival has been so precarious, BirdWatch Ireland put it on its Red List of Conservation Concern.

“The day buses in Ireland started using central doors is the day an important and implied social contract started its decline,” writes Emer McLysaght in her column today.