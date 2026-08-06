Middle East

Israel strikes south Lebanon after two of its soldiers are killed

Four other soldiers wounded by explosion in building they entered ​as part of security sweep

Israeli tanks in Zawtar al Sharqiyah, southern Lebanon. Photograph: EPA
Israeli tanks in Zawtar al Sharqiyah, southern Lebanon. Photograph: EPA
Thu Aug 06 2026 - 09:522 MIN READ

Israel said two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon on Wednesday while Lebanese authorities ‌said Israeli retaliatory attacks killed at least one person, a flare-up in violence that coincided with the ​latest round of talks between the two countries.

The Rome talks, which began on Tuesday and are expected to continue through Thursday, come after the two countries agreed in June to a US-brokered security ​arrangement intended to ease hostilities along the border.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel declared a buffer zone in southern ⁠Lebanon where its troops continue to operate to eliminate what it says is ‌the ‌threat ​of the Iran-backed group, Hizbullah, on its border.

The two soldiers were killed and four others wounded by an explosion in ⁠a building they had entered ​as part of a security sweep, according ​to Israel’s Army Radio on Thursday.

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Citing a security source, Army Radio said that ‌it was still unclear when the ​explosive device had been planted in the building, whether it was before or ⁠after the ceasefire.

The Israeli military ⁠on Wednesday initially ​described the incident as “a blatant ceasefire violation” by Hizbullah, for which it launched a series of retaliatory strikes in southern Lebanon.

But on Thursday, in a statement mourning the death of the soldiers, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz did not mention Hizbullah or a ceasefire violation, suggesting Israel was not looking to escalate attacks.

The Israeli military’s website shows the last date a ‌soldier was killed in southern ⁠Lebanon was June 28th.

The Lebanese health ministry said on Wednesday one person was killed and 12 others were wounded in an Israeli ‌strike on the southern town of Tibnin, about 25km from Mansouri, for which the Israeli ​military had issued an evacuation warning – the first online ​warning for Lebanon in more than a month. – Reuters

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