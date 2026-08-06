Almost 9,000 college offers issued today to students under ‘Round Zero’ of CAO

Almost 9,000 offers have been issued by CAO today to 6,792 applicants.

A total of 8,980 CAO offers were issued on Thursday to applicants who are not competing with those awaiting 2026 Leaving Certificate examination grades, or who are assessed on other criteria.

Those receiving offers as part of Round Zero of the CAO results process include graduate-entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants.

Applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications for consideration for entry to courses with a quota for QQI FET applicants have also received Round Zero offers.

This year, 5,831 Level 8 offers and 3,149 Level 7 or Level 6 offers have been issued in Round Zero and applicants must accept their offer by August 11th at 3pm.

Offers are available to view online and successful applicants will also receive an email and a text message (if they have selected this option) with details of their offer.

Speaking about the offer process, CAO head of communications, Eileen Keleghan said: “We urge mature, deferred, graduate entry medicine, and access applicants to log in to their CAO accounts today to check if they have received a Round Zero offer.”

Keleghan urged QQI FET/FETAC applicants who applied for a course with a quota for QQI FET applicants to also check their account.

She said, “Failure to accept an offer by the reply date will result in the offer being cancelled.”

To date, a total of 16,052 offers have been issued by CAO in Round A and Round Zero to a total of 12,297 applicants.

Round One offers will be issued on August 26th from 2pm and must be accepted by September 1st at 3pm.

The second round of offers will be available to view online from September 7th at 2pm.

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