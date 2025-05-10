In pictures: When the showband era ended, Jas Fagan adapted and began making First Communion suits

It’s a Saturday morning at the end of April on Dublin’s Thomas Street. I squeeze past a line of mammies, daddies and children into a shop: Jas Fagan Tailor, Communion Suits.

Video: Bryan O'Brien

Leonard Fagan is adjusting a waistcoat on Bradley Cooney-Roche (8). Fagan’s uncle Tommy works at a sewing machine, while his brother Eugene irons a shirt. His children Lewis and Jennie are busy helping children in and out of suits.

Leonard’s father Jas started his tailoring business over 56 years ago. As a trombone player with showband The Cadets, he began making band outfits. Joe Dolan was a client. One of his trademark white suits takes pride of place at the shop’s rear. When the showband era ended, Jas adapted and began making First Communion suits.

Leonard tells me that orders are taken between December and March, fittings begin in April, and it’s all quiet by the end of May. Because children are now older making their First Communion, many have an idea what they want. Three-piece suits are in demand this year, and popular colours include turquoise and teal. Some girls are even opting for a trouser suit over the traditional dress, he adds, pointing to Cherry Cassidy-Kelly (9) adjusting a bow tie in front of a mirror.

Leonard takes a jacket from Ethan May (9), who is accompanied by his grandfather Patrick. Leonard drops a €2 coin into the breast pocket before placing the jacket in a bag: “It’s a handsel tradition that my father began. It’s for good luck.”

Jas Fagan Master Tailor Communion Shop on Thomas Street, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Adam Curran (8) tries on his new suit at Jas Fagan's on Thomas Street, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Ethan May (9) gets some help from tailor Leonard Fagan as he tries out his new Communion suit at Jas Fagan's. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Jas Fagan Master Tailor Communion Shop on Thomas Street, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Ethan May (9) gets some help from his granddad Patrick May as tries out his new Communion suit at Jas Fagan's. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Jenny Fagan (right) helps Bradley Cooney-Roche (8) try on his new Communion suit as his mum Natasha Cooney-Roche looks on. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Bradley Cooney-Roche (8) tries out his new Holy Communion suit at Jas Fagan's Communion Shop on Thomas Street, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Bradley Cooney-Roche (8) tries out his new pocket watch at the fitting. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

Tommy Fagan (left) brother of Jas Fagan and his nephew Eugene Fagan (son of Jas) at work on Thomas Street. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Lewis Fagan helps Cayden Meade (8) as he tries on his new suit. Photo: Bryan O’Brien