Scouts get their hands dirty in push to restore biodiversity at Lough Dan

Enthusiastic scouts from across Leinster took part in an annual tree-planting session at the Lough Dan Scout and Eco Centre to celebrate 45 years of scouting at the Co Wicklow location.

At Lough Dan, Scouting Ireland members have taken on an important role in restoring the former farmland, which had been in decline for decades. The area had become overgrown and bracken had spread across large parts of the site.

Scout troops and local volunteers have been working hard planting native tree species, including oak, birch, rowan and cherry. The aim is to restore woodland on the site and foster biodiversity, rebuild habitat and reconnect with natural heritage.

Last weekend, scouts gained hands-on experience in conservation practice and developed a deeper understanding of native woodland ecosystems. Beyond the technical skills they learned, the activities help nurture a sense of environmental stewardship, helping young people appreciate the importance of caring for nature.

The scouts were joined by Gary Freemantle, CEO of An Taisce, for the symbolic planting of the 8,000th tree as part of the ecological restoration of the site.

Scouting Ireland is the largest non-formal education youth movement on the island of Ireland, with close to 40,000 members.

Beaver scouts, cub scouts, scouts and venture scouts learn key life skills such as leadership and communication, as well as personal responsibility and teamwork.

Joining the tree-planting effort at Lough Dan, Co Wicklow, were (front) Thea Reardon Joyce, Nadim and Liam Moyinhan, with (back row) Will Joyce and Liam English. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Scouts Cormac Gaffney, Sam Hutchinson, Ethan and Lauren Kenny were joined at Lough Dan, Co Wicklow, by (back row, from left) Gary Freemantle, CEO of An Taisce, Aidan Magner, chairman of Scouting Ireland and Sean Sheehan, CEO of Scouting Ireland. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Scouts from across Leinster took part in last Saturday's tree-planting at Lough Dan, Co Wicklow, planting native species including oak, birch, rowan and cherry. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

By planting native trees at Lough Dan, the scouts hope to see woodland restored and biodiversity enhanced. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Zef Klinkenbergh, the tree man of Lough Dan. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw