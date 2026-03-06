In pictures: Jack B Yeats home studio contents up for auction
The collection includes paintbrushes, paints, pencils, chalks, palettes, blank sketchbooks and lots of vintage office ephemera
Fri Mar 06 2026 - 14:40 • 1 MIN READ
A collection of Jack B Yeats items including paintbrushes, paints, and vintage office ephemera is expected to make in excess of €50,000 at auction. The items, being sold as part of an Irish and international art auction staged by Gormleys Auctions, are from the artist’s home studio in Dublin. They form part of a larger auction of Irish and international art whose total value is €200,000.
Following the artist’s death in March 1957, the contents of his home were inherited by his niece, Anne Yeats, a fellow artist and daughter of WB Yeats, Jack’s brother.
Curated by collectibles expert and long-time Francis Street antiques dealer Niall Mullen, bidding is currently live online and will end on Tuesday, March 10th.