In pictures: Jack B Yeats home studio contents up for auction

The collection includes paintbrushes, paints, pencils, chalks, palettes, blank sketchbooks and lots of vintage office ephemera

Gormley’s Irish and International Art Auction features some very unusual items from the estate of artist Jack B Yeats. Video: Bryan O'Brien
Fri Mar 06 2026 - 14:401 MIN READ

A collection of Jack B Yeats items including paintbrushes, paints, and vintage office ephemera is expected to make in excess of €50,000 at auction. The items, being sold as part of an Irish and international art auction staged by Gormleys Auctions, are from the artist’s home studio in Dublin. They form part of a larger auction of Irish and international art whose total value is €200,000.

Following the artist’s death in March 1957, the contents of his home were inherited by his niece, Anne Yeats, a fellow artist and daughter of WB Yeats, Jack’s brother.

Curated by collectibles expert and long-time Francis Street antiques dealer Niall Mullen, bidding is currently live online and will end on Tuesday, March 10th.

Niall Mullen: The auction, part of a wider sale of Irish and international art, features items from Jack B Yeats's home studio in Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Lot 89: Metal Windsor & Newton paintbox with contents including unopened tubes. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Lot 90: Set of six original Jack B Yeats Christmas cards with accompanying box. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Niall Mullen holds an invoice to Jack B Yeats for four bottles of whiskey, that forms part of lot 79. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The invoice is dated the day before Yeats's death in March 1957. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Lot 88: Metal box with handwritten initials 'JB' containing oil paints. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Lot 78: Limited-edition complete set of Hilary Pyle's Jack B Yeats: A Catalogue Raisonne of the Oil Paintings (Andre Deutsch, 1992). Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Assorted brushes and easels. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Lot 116: Collection of clothes brushes, one with Jack B Yeats monogram, along with mirror. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Lot 9: Jack B Yeats signed watercolour Hold Me Hat Till I Tear 'Un (Let me at him). Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
