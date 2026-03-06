In pictures: Jack B Yeats home studio contents up for auction

A collection of Jack B Yeats items including paintbrushes, paints, and vintage office ephemera is expected to make in excess of €50,000 at auction. The items, being sold as part of an Irish and international art auction staged by Gormleys Auctions, are from the artist’s home studio in Dublin. They form part of a larger auction of Irish and international art whose total value is €200,000.

Following the artist’s death in March 1957, the contents of his home were inherited by his niece, Anne Yeats, a fellow artist and daughter of WB Yeats, Jack’s brother.

Curated by collectibles expert and long-time Francis Street antiques dealer Niall Mullen, bidding is currently live online and will end on Tuesday, March 10th.

Niall Mullen: The auction, part of a wider sale of Irish and international art, features items from Jack B Yeats's home studio in Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Lot 89: Metal Windsor & Newton paintbox with contents including unopened tubes. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Lot 90: Set of six original Jack B Yeats Christmas cards with accompanying box. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Niall Mullen holds an invoice to Jack B Yeats for four bottles of whiskey, that forms part of lot 79. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The invoice is dated the day before Yeats's death in March 1957. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Lot 88: Metal box with handwritten initials 'JB' containing oil paints. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Lot 78: Limited-edition complete set of Hilary Pyle's Jack B Yeats: A Catalogue Raisonne of the Oil Paintings (Andre Deutsch, 1992). Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Assorted brushes and easels. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Lot 116: Collection of clothes brushes, one with Jack B Yeats monogram, along with mirror. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien