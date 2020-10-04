The Irish Times view on keeping the buses running

Bus Éireann services

Updated: 5 minutes ago

From next month Bus Éireann will suspend indefinitely its service between Dublin and Belfast. Photograph: Sam Boal/RollingNews

From next month Bus Éireann will suspend indefinitely its service between Dublin and Belfast. Photograph: Sam Boal/RollingNews

 

From next month Bus Éireann will suspend indefinitely its service between Dublin and Belfast. From some stage next year it will close down services between Dublin and Cork, Limerick and Galway. A service from Galway to Limerick, which was halted in the summer, will not resume.

The immediate impetus for these decisions is the impact of Covid-19 and associated restrictions on travel. The company has told staff it has projections that the routes in question would generate losses of €20 million over the next three years. However, trade unions point to a broader issue. They say the company’s finances have been hit by the policy of recent governments to facilitate the entry of an increased number of private rival bus operators to run high-frequency services, particularly between Dublin and the main cities.

Bus Éireann is pulling out of the main inter-urban routes to concentrate on its city operations in Cork, Limerick and Galway as well as on commuter routes. It says the move will also consolidate its remaining 14 Expressway services around the country. For passengers travelling directly between Dublin and the larger cities, and vice versa, there will be alternative services immediately available.

However, some of the Bus Éireann routes in question also serve towns off the motorways between the large urban areas. It is imperative that these towns do not lose connectivity. Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said after the Bus Éireann announcement that the National Transport Authority (NTA) would make sure “no town is left behind”. He must be held to his word. A plan for replacement services must be operational before the Bus Éireann services cease running.

Unions have also pointed out that at the height of the pandemic last spring, Bus Éireann services continued to operate at a time when many of its rivals went off the road. The Government and the NTA must ensure that if there are further periods of lockdowns, bus services, which can be crucial for essential workers to get to their places of employment, keep operating.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.