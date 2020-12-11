US Food and Drug Administration set to grant emergency approval for Pfizer vaccine

Daily deaths from coronavirus continued to breach the 3,000 mark in the US as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prepared to grant emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

The US’s top regulatory body was expected to approve the vaccine as early as Friday evening after its advisory panel recommended emergency authorisation – a decision that would pave the way for vaccine distribution as early as next week.

President Donald Trump, who has not publicly commented on the recent rise in Covid-19 death rates and infections across the US, criticised the “heavily bureaucratic” FDA for not approving the vaccine faster.

“Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr Hahn,” he tweeted, referring to FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. “Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!”

He also tweeted a quote from a Fox News presenter, stating: “Donald Trump must get the credit for the vaccines. It is a miracle.”

The US is poised to grant emergency approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been endorsed by Canada, Britain, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

President-elect Joe Biden welcomed the recommendation by the FDA advisory committee for emergency authorisation as “a bright light in a needlessly dark time”. However, he warned: “Vaccines don’t equal vaccinations.”

“Our challenge now is to scale up manufacturing and distribution to distribute 100 million shots in the first 100 days of my administration. We are putting together an experienced team to do just that.”

Up to three million doses of the vaccine will be distributed within days of authorisation, officials have said, and states and local officials will determine how these vaccines will be distributed and who will receive the first doses.

Daily record

In New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced that in-person restaurant dining will cease on Monday, as infection spreads in the epicentre of America’s coronavirus outbreak in the spring.

More than 3,300 deaths were recorded in the US on Thursday – breaking Wednesday’s daily record of over 3,000 deaths in a 24-hour period.

More than 100,000 remain hospitalised in the US with coronavirus.

The White House and State Department held holiday parties this week despite the rising coronavirus numbers. Footage taken at a Hanukkah event at the White House on Wednesday shows Mr Trump addressing the guests who shouted “four more Years!”

“We’re going to win this election,” the outgoing president said.

Health secretary Alex Azar defended his attendance at a White House party in recent days. “Most of the individuals around me were wearing masks; we worked to keep distance,” he said.