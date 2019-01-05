Three killed and four injured in Los Angeles shooting

Three men have been killed and four wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance early on Saturday.

The incident followed a fight at the Gable House Bowl, a bowling alley and arcade that also offers laser tag, according to local media.

The Torrance Police Department said officers responded to a shot-fired call at the location and found multiple gunshot victims.

Tweet Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

A map showing the location of the mass shooting at the Gable House bowling alley in Los Angeles. Map via Google Maps

Two men were taken to hospital, two opted to seek their own medical attention, and three were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators are currently conducting a follow-up investigation, and are working to identify the suspect(s) involved,” the department said in a statement.

Customers described a fight before the gunshots rang out.

“We just ran into the bar and we just took cover because after the fight we heard ‘pop! pop!’” Gable House Bowl patron Jesus Perez told the Los Angeles Times.

Torrance is about 40kms south of Los Angeles. - Agencies