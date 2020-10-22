Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump ready to go on the attack over Biden's son in final debate
Trump and Biden prepare for final presidential debate face-off 12 days out
Former president Barack Obama waves to the crowd after speaking at a ‘drive-in rally’ in support of Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Photograph: Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times
US president Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden will face off in their second and final debate tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, with just 12 days to go until election day.
Following the first rancorous debate that saw Trump repeatedly interrupt his opponent, and Biden telling the president to “shut up” at one point, the commission on presidential debates is allowing the moderator to mute the microphones, at least during the candidates’ initial responses to each question.