Joe Biden inauguration ceremony under way in Washington

Joe Biden is to be shortly inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States in a ceremony already under way in at US Capitol in Washington DC.

Mr Biden arrived at the Capitol on Wednesday morning for his presidential inauguration, ready to take over a country battered by the coronavirus pandemic and to put an end to a tumultuous four years under president Donald Trump.

Democrat Biden (78) will become the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that has been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Mr Trump left the White House with his wife Melania just after 1pm Irish time and went by helicopter to a sendoff event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews, where he promised supporters “we’ll be back in some form” and extolled his administration’s successes before flying off to Florida.

Top Republicans, including vice president Mike Pence, were not there to see him go. Mr Biden arrived at the Capitol just before 3.30pm for his inauguration after a visit to church, where he was joined in a show of unity by the two most senior Republicans in Congress: Senator Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

US president-elect Joe Biden (left), Dr Jill Biden (centre) and US vice president-elect Kamala Harris (right) arrive for the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington DC on Wednesday. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg

With only a small number of attendees present, Biden will take the oath of office before US Chief Justice John Roberts just after 5pm Irish time, placing his hand on an heirloom Bible that has been in the Biden family for more than a century.

Mr Trump flouted one last convention on his way out. His refusal to attend his successor’s swearing-in breaks with more than a century and a half of political tradition, seen as a way of affirming the peaceful transfer of power.

The president did, however, leave a customary note for Mr Biden in the Oval Office, according to a White House official, though it was not yet known what it said.

Mr Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, will become the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president after she is sworn in by US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina member.

Fortification

The ceremony will unfold in front of a heavily fortified US Capitol, where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building two weeks ago, fired up by his false claims that the November 3rd election was stolen with millions of fraudulent votes.

The violence, which left five dead, prompted the Democratic-controlled US House to impeach Trump last week for an unprecedented second time.

Thousands of National Guard troops were stationed on Wednesday around the Capitol, where barbed wire topped high fences and both guests and members of the press passed through multiple checkpoints. Access was strictly limited and required a government-conducted Covid-19 test within 48 hours of arrival.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as their spouses, also arrived at the Capitol. Pence and other top Republicans were on hand as well.

Instead of a throng of supporters, the National Mall was covered by nearly 200,000 flags and 56 pillars of light meant to represent people from US states and territories.

“It is grim and beautiful at the same time,” US Representative Jared Huffman, a California Democrat, said of the flags filling the Mall.

Left to right: Doug Emhoff, US vice president-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and president-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the US Capitol for the inauguration on Wednesday. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty

‘Soul of America’

Mr Biden, who has vowed to “restore the soul of America,” will call in his inaugural address for American unity at a time of crisis, according to advisers.

He will also waste little time trying to turn the page on the Trump era, advisers said, signing a raft of 15 executive actions on his first day in office on issues ranging from the pandemic to the economy to climate change.

The orders will include mandating masks on federal property, rejoining the Paris climate accord and ending Trump’s travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries.

Mr Biden’s inauguration caps a five-decade career in public service that included more than three decades in the US Senate and two terms as vice president under former president Barack Obama.

But he faces overlapping crises that will challenge even someone of his political experience.

The pandemic in the United States reached a pair of grim milestones on Trump’s final full day in office on Tuesday, reaching 400,000 US deaths and 24 million infections – the highest of any country. Millions of Americans are out of work because of pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions.

MR Biden has vowed to bring the full weight of the federal government to bear on the crisis.

His top priority is a $1.9 trillion plan that would enhance jobless benefits and provide direct cash payments to households. It will require approval from a deeply divided Congress, where Democrats will hold slim advantages in both the House and Senate.

Wednesday’s executive actions, by contrast, are intended to advance Biden’s priorities without the need for legislation. – Reuters