FAI appoint Lizzie Kent as as Head of Women & Girls’ football

Lizzie Kent has been appointed as the FAI's Head of Women & Girls’ football. Photograph: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The Football Association of Ireland have appointed Lizzy Kent to the role as Head of Women & Girls’ football, taking over from Hannah Dingley, who departed the post last summer after just over a year in the job.

Kent, who holds a Uefa A Licence, started her coaching career with her local club, Adamstown AFC in Wexford, and was assistant coach with Wexford in their first three seasons in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

At international level, Kent was assistant coach with the Ireland women’s under-19s for four years, during which time they qualified for the 2024 European Championships in Lithuania.

Kent also managed the Wexford women’s intercounty GAA side for four-and-a-half years, leading them to two All-Ireland finals and won a Leinster intermediate title.

Kent holds a master’s degree in business and has been working as part of the senior management team at South East Technological University (SETU) Novus in Waterford and will start with the FAI in January 2026.

In the role of Head of Women & Girls’ Football, Kent will work directly with FAI director of football John Martin and manage five different women & girls’ leads, who are currently being recruited.

Speaking about her confirmation to the role, Kent said: “I’m delighted to join the FAI as Head of Women and Girls’ Football. I have been involved in women’s sport all my life and have always endeavoured to be a strong advocate for women and girls’ sport.

“I’m really looking forward to building on the work that has already been done and working collaboratively with all stakeholders across the game from grassroots football to the League of Ireland, and across the international pathway. I’m excited to engage with clubs, leagues and affiliates nationwide as we continue to grow and strengthen the women and girls’ game at every level.”