Eight injured after shooting incident in mall in Milwaukee

Police in the US are searching for the suspect in a shooting incident at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left eight people injured.

Wauwatosa Police chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the incident, which occurred at 2.50pm local time on Friday near an entrance to the Macy’s store.

He said the extent of the injuries of the eight victims, who included a teenager, was unknown, but all were alive. He added that the gunman was “no longer at the scene” when authorities arrived.

“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Mr Weber told reporters.

“Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”

The police chief called the Wisconsin mall an active crime scene and asked people to continue to stay away from it. He said the mall would remain closed until further notice.

Witnesses told WISN-TV that they had heard what they believed to be eight to 12 gunshots.

The TV station interviewed several people outside the mall who said they had friends sheltered in stores inside while a police search for the suspect was ongoing in the shopping centre.

First shot

Jill Wooley was inside Macy’s with her 79-year-old mother when they heard eight to 12 gunshots just outside the store.

“We heard the first shot fired and knew immediately it was a gunshot,” Ms Wooley told CBS58 in Milwaukee. “We both just dropped to the floor.”

Ms Wooley said she did not see anyone but the shots were “very close”. She added that she ran with her mother towards the basement of the store, where they then hid.

Heavily armed FBI personnel were visible at the mall after the shooting.

Mall operator Brookfield Properties said in a statement they were “disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today”. They declined further comment. – AP