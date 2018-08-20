Cocaine seized and man arrested in Drimnagh, Dublin

Gardaí in Crumlin seized cocaine and arrested one man during an operation on Sunday afternoon in Drimnagh, Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 12 area a house in Drimnagh was searched by Gardaí­ from the Crumlin Drugs Unit. During the search cocaine with an estimated value of €64,000 was seized along with €14,000 of cannabis herb. Gardaí­ also seized €7,500 in cash.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the seizure and is currently detained at Sundrive Road Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days. Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.