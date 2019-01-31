At least 12 dead as sub-zero temperatures persist in US

At least 12 people have died in the US since Saturday over extremely cold weather, officals say. A blast of icy polar air brought dangerously low temperatures to the US Midwest on Wednesday, halting postal delivery and forcing residents who pride themselves on their winter hardiness to huddle indoors.

At least a dozen deaths related to the weather have been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to officials and media reports.

Classes were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday for students across the Midwest, including Chicago, home of the nation’s third-largest school system, and police warned of the heightened risk of accidents on icy highways. Michigan said all state offices would remain closed through Thursday.

In a rare move, the US Postal Service appeared to set aside its credo that “neither snow nor rain. . . nor gloom of night” would stop its work as it suspended deliveries from parts of the Dakotas through Ohio.

Illinois state police officers rescued 21 people who were stranded in a charter bus that broke down in sub-zero temperatures along Interstate 55 near Auburn after the vehicle’s diesel fuel turned to gel in its engine, according to the agency.

In Detroit, a 70-year-old man was found dead on Wednesday on a residential street, a Detroit police spokeswoman said. About 24 km (15 miles) south in the community of Ecorse, a former city councilman in his 70s and dressed only in sleepwear was also found dead on Wednesday, police there said.

A University of Iowa student was found dead outside a building at the campus early on Wednesday, the school said in a statement. The death of Gerald Belz, a pre-med student, was believed to be weather-related.

Streets in Chicago were nearly empty, with few people walking outside in the painfully cold air as temperatures hovered around minus 28 degrees.

“It’s terrible!” Pasquale Cappellano, a 68-year-old waiter, said as he smoked a cigarette while waiting outside for a bus on Chicago’s north side. “I gotta pick up my medication at Walgreens or else I wouldn’t be out the door.”

In Minneapolis, chilled to minus 26 degrees, Brian Pierce ventured out to “embrace the elements” and found himself watching cars slipping on the roads.

“The roads sound really weird, it seems there’s a lack of grip,” he said. “And my teeth hurt.”

Heading East

More than a thousand flights, close to two-thirds of those scheduled, were canceled on Wednesday into or out of Chicago O’Hare and Chicago Midway international airports, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

The Amtrak passenger rail service canceled all trains in and out of Chicago on Wednesday.

Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the national weather station, said some of the coldest wind chills were recorded in International Falls, Minnesota, at minus 48 degrees. Even the South Pole in Antarctica was warmer, with an expected low of minus 31 degrees with wind chill.

Temperatures in Chicago will drop again “quite precipitously” on Wednesday night, Orrison said, potentially breaking the record low of minus 33 degrees on January 21st, 1985, the day of Ronald Reagan’s second presidential inauguration.–Reuters