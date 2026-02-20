Cliff Taylor: what does the court decision on Trump tariffs mean in practice?

US President Donald Trump holding up a chart of tariffs to be imposed on other countries at an announcement at the Whites House in April last year. The US Supreme Court has now ruled that Trump exceeded his authority with the tariffs. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What has just happened?

The US supreme court, in a 6-3 majority decision, has ruled that US president Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing many of the tariffs announced over the past year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

These include the reciprocal and top-up tariffs imposed on many countries, including the EU. Imports from the EU to the US are subject to a 15 per cent tariff, with exceptions for a number of sectors. It does not include the tariffs imposed on specific sectors, such as steel, aluminium, the automotive sector and so on. Trump had used a separate legal grounding for these.

Why did it make this ruling?

Trump has relied the legislation allowing him to declare an emergency situation as justification for imposing the so-called reciprocal tariffs. Specifically, the president declared two emergencies – certain drug imports into the US and the size of the US trade deficit. However a range of importers and 12 US states had argued that he did not have the right to do this and many had won in lower courts – the cases were then joined together so that the US supreme court could make the final decision.

Under the US constitution, outside of wartime the president is meant to get congressional approval for sweeping tariffs, with a few limited exceptions. The administration had tried to get around this and had not gone to Congress, but the majority court judgment was that it had gone too far and that the president had exceeded his powers under the US constitution.

What happens now?

Good question. It is all a bit of a mess. The administration has said that it can use other legal authority to impose tariffs, but it is not clear that this would cover the kind of sweeping import charges Trump has imposed on various countries. This is a big setback for his tariff policy and for his ability to shoot off threats – sometimes followed by action – aimed at various countries. Introducing tariffs in future will be more complicated.

Will the companies on which tariffs were imposed get their money back?

So far this is unclear and the supreme court did not rule on this. Some are certainly shaping up to try to do so and have already taken legal manoeuvres in anticipation of this ruling. Legal action on this could continue for years. The tariffs were levied on the companies at the point of import to the US, though of course the actual burden of the tariffs often fell on US consumers or on businesses bringing in inputs for further manufacture, who ended up paying higher prices.

What about the EU/US trade deal?

What happens with this deal – and other deals struck by Trump – is now a really interesting question. Trump imposed the reciprocal tariffs on the EU and these have now been deemed illegal. However, subsequently the US and the EU did a trade deal under which many of the tariffs would continue. This deal has not yet come into force, however.

So there is a question now for both sides about how to proceed? The EU might well still reckon that it is better to have a trade deal and accept some tariffs as the price of certainty, though all it would say on Friday was that it was in touch the US administration on how to proceed.

This is a mess, isn’t it?

Yes. And a setback for Trump as the first time he has got serious pushback from the US supreme court, which has a conservative majority. Trump had warned that a decision striking down the tariffs would be a “disaster.” It has potentially significant implications for US tax revenue – some $200 billion is estimated to have been raised from the tariffs in 2025. Hearings during the action had said that any repayment process would be chaotic. How Trump decides to react now will be crucial.