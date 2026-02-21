Donald ‌Trump ​on Friday ordered an immediate 10% per cent tariff on all imports, ⁠in addition ​to any existing tariffs. File photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

US president Donald Trump said on Saturday ‌he will raise from 10 per cent to 15 per cent a temporary tariff ​rate on US imports from all countries, which he imposed after the US Supreme Court ruled ​against his signature tariff programme. Authority for the temporary move is based on an ⁠economic emergency law.

Infuriated by the high court’s ‌ruling, ‌Trump ​on Friday ordered an immediate 10 per cent tariff on all imports, ⁠in addition ​to any existing tariffs. The ​law allows him to impose a ‌levy of up to 15 ​per cent for 150 days, although it could ⁠face legal challenges.

During ⁠that ​period, his administration will work on issuing new and “legally permissible” tariffs, he said.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post: “I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide ‌Tariff on Countries, many ⁠of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I ‌came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally ​tested, 15% level." – Reuters

