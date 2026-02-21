Furious with court decision, Trump says he will raise US global tariff rate to 15%

US president Donald Trump said on Saturday he will raise from 10 per cent to 15 per cent a temporary tariff rate on US imports from all countries, which he imposed after the US Supreme Court ruled against his signature tariff programme. Authority for the temporary move is based on an economic emergency law.
Infuriated by the high court’s ruling, Trump on Friday ordered an immediate 10 per cent tariff on all imports, in addition to any existing tariffs. The law allows him to impose a levy of up to 15 per cent for 150 days, although it could face legal challenges.
During that period, his administration will work on issuing new and “legally permissible” tariffs, he said.
Trump wrote in a Truth Social post: “I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level." – Reuters
