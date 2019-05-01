UK defence secretary sacked after Huawei leak inquiry

Gavin Williamson has been sacked as defence secretary following an inquiry into the leak of information from last week’s National Security Council meeting.

Downing Street said that British prime minister Theresa May asked Mr Williamson to leave the Government having “lost confidence in his ability to serve”.

Mr Williamson was immediately replaced in his role at the head of the ministry of defence by international development secretary Penny Mordaunt. She will be the UK’s first woman defence secretary and retains the job of minister for women and equalities.

The inquiry led by cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill was instigated after information from secret discussions about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei’s involvement in the development of the UK’s 5G mobile network was printed in the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Williamson was listed in the Telegraph as being among a small group of ministers whose warnings about Huawei’s involvement were overruled by the prime minister.

“The prime minister has this evening asked Gavin Williamson to leave the Government, having lost confidence in his ability to serve in the role of defence secretary and as a member of her cabinet,” said a Downing Street spokesman.

“The prime minister’s decision has been informed by his conduct surrounding an investigation into the circumstances of the unauthorised disclosure of information from a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC).

“The prime minister thanks all members of the National Security Council for their full co-operation and candour during the investigation and considers the matter closed.”

In a meeting with Mr Williamson on Wednesday evening, Mrs May confronted him with information which she said provided “compelling evidence” that he was responsible for the unauthorised disclosure.

And in a letter confirming his dismissal, she told him: “No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified.”

Mrs May said that the leak from the April 23rd meeting was “an extremely serious matter and a deeply disappointing one”.

While leaks from cabinet meetings are relatively frequent, it is unprecedented for private conversations from a forum where the most senior ministers are briefed by heads of the security and intelligence agencies to reach the public.

Scathing criticism

Mrs May said it was “vital for the operation of good government and for the UK’s national interest” for NSC members to be able to have “frank and detailed discussions in full confidence that the advice and analysis provided is not discussed or divulged beyond that trusted environment”.

Informing Mr Williamson of his dismissal, Mrs May said she was “concerned” at the manner in which he had engaged with Mr Sedwill’s inquiry.

“It has been conducted fairly, with the full co-operation of other NSC attendees,” she wrote.

“They have all answered questions, engaged properly, provided as much information as possible to assist with the investigation, and encouraged their staff to do the same. Your conduct has not been of the same standard as others’.

“In our meeting this evening, I put to you the latest information from the investigation, which provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure. No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified.” – PA