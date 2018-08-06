Man who threw baby out window after trying to gouge its eyes out is jailed

A “very dangerous” man who threw a baby out of a window after trying to gouge its eyes out has been jailed for life. Sean Ziemelis, 31, also tried to strangle the baby boy before throwing him from a second-storey window in the early hours of August 1st, 2017, Luton crown court heard.

He had dangled the child out of the window for a couple of minutes, and a crowd had gathered, shouting at him not to hurt the baby. Miraculously, a member of the public managed to catch the baby as he fell, saving his life.

Ziemelis was sentenced for one count of attempted murder, two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of assault by beating after pleading guilty to all charges against him. He was told he must serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.

Sean Ziemelis has been jailed for life with a minimum of 12 years after almost killing a baby by throwing him out of the window in Luton in August 2017. Photograph: Bedfordshire Police

The baby cannot be identified, police say.

Detective constable Louise Granger, of Bedfordshire police, described the incident as “one of the most shocking” of her career, and “incredibly traumatic for all those involved”. “Ziemelis is clearly a very dangerous individual and I’m glad that he has received such a severe sentence which reflects his horrendous actions from that evening.

“It is only thanks to the actions of a member of the public that the baby is still alive today.”

Bedfordshire police said Ziemelis will be treated under the Mental Health Act at a secure mental health unit before returning to prison.– Guardian