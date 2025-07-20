Ireland

Presidential race: Party ‘open to meeting’ Tony Holohan and Michael Flatley on nominations

Mary Hanafin says it would be ‘insult’ to presidency if FF does not run candidate

Dr Tony Holohan speaking at the Smurfit Business College, UCD.
Independent Ireland is open to talking to Prof Tony Holohan and Irish dancing star Michael Flatley. Photograph: Orla Murray/Coalesce
Cormac McQuinn
Mark Hennessy
Sun Jul 20 2025 - 19:58

Independent Ireland is open to talking to former chief medical officer (CMO) Tony Holohan and Irish dancing star Michael Flatley, should they seek nominations from Oireachtas members to enter the presidential election, party leader Michael Collins has said.

Meanwhile, former Fianna Fáil minister Mary Hanafin, who has expressed an interest in running herself, said at the weekend it would be “an insult” to the office of the presidency if her party does not run a candidate.

Last week saw the presidential election race heat up.

The first declared candidates – former European Commissioner and Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness and Independent TD Catherine Connolly – emerged in the battle to succeed President Michael D Higgins.

A report in the Irish Mail on Sunday suggested that Mr Holohan is preparing to launch a bid to become president. The newspaper quoted him as neither confirming or denying this.

Last night, Mr Holohan, who became the public face of the State’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, told The Irish Times: “I have nothing further to add to this story as yet”.

Separately Lord of the Dance star Mr Flatley did not rule himself out of seeking a nomination to run for the presidency.

Mr Flatley suggested on RTÉ Radio 1 that he may run “if I thought that I could be of benefit to the Irish people”.

Those wishing to secure a place on the presidential election ballot paper must secure nominations from 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

Independent Ireland leader Mr Collins expressed an openness to hearing from Mr Holohan and Mr Flatley should they approach his party seeking nominations.

Independent Ireland have four TDs and Mr Collins said “those four votes could be vital to some candidate”.

He said: “We haven’t signed for anybody as of yet.”

He said the party had already met three individuals in relation to the presidency – businessman Declan Ganley, Ms Connolly, and another person who wants to remain private for now.

Mr Collins said: “We’d be open to meeting everyone that wants to have a discussion with us” while “they have to have a realistic chance” and prove they have 16 other votes.

Fianna Fáil minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said he was not aware of any engagements between his party and Mr Holohan when asked about the former CMO on RTÉ radio.

He also said Fianna Fáil was “assessing its options” on the presidential election when asked if he agreed with the view expressed by Ms Hanafin at the Patrick MacGill Summer School that it would be “an insult” to the office of the presidency if her party did not contest the election.

She told those present: “I firmly believe that the largest party of the country, which is the largest at local level, largest at national level, should be running”.

Ms Hanafin has made clear her desire to run for Fianna Fáil but is yet to receive public support from senior party figures.

Mr Chambers said Fianna Fáil is listening to its members and will make a decision on the presidential election in early autumn.

