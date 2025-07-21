Ryanair profits more than double to €820m

Ryanair profits took off in the three months to end of March. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Airline Ryanair’s profits more than doubled to €820 million in the three months to the end of June, figures published on Monday show.

Ryanair Holdings said it carried 57.9 million passengers from the end of March to the end of June, the first quarter of its financial year, an increase of 4 per cent over the same period in 2024.

Profit after tax grew 128 per cent to €820 million from €360 million as sales increased 20 per cent to €4.34 billion.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive, said that fares in the first quarter benefited substantially from a having a full Easter holiday in April.

He noted that full-year traffic remained on track to grow just 3 per cent to 206 million passengers, a result of delayed deliveries of new aircraft from Boeing.

“While summer 2025 demand is strong, quarter two fare increases will be lower than in quarter one and we now expect to recover almost all of the 7 per cent fare decline we saw in the previous year’s quarter two,” Mr O’Leary said.

He added that it was too early to give meaningful profit after tax guidance for the current financial year, which ends on March 31st 2026.

However, he noted that the airline “cautiously expected” to recover almost all of last year’s 7 per cent slide in fares.