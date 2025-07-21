Irish merger and acquisition values have slumped in the first half of the year, despite a rise in the number of transactions announced, according to law firm William Fry. Photograph: Getty Images/Agency Stock

Airline Ryanair’s profits more than doubled to €820 million in the three months to the end of June, figures published on Monday show.

Ryanair Holdings said it carried 57.9 million passengers from the end of March to the end of June, the first quarter of its financial year, an increase of 4 per cent over the same period in 2024.

Irish merger and acquisition activity continued to buck European and global trends in the first half of the year, according to a new report from William Fry, as deal volumes increased modestly in spite of global headwinds. Transaction values, meanwhile, declined by more than half, due to a dip in larger-cap deals.

Speaking of deals, Tipperary-anchored Sys Group, has its sights firmly set on reaching the €1 billion assets under management milestone by the end of the year after adding two firms to its growing stable.

If there is no agreement between the EU and the US in trade talks, we will face a damaging period of trade wars, writes John FitzGerald in his latest column. Even if a deal is reached, it will represent a significantly worse outcome than the status quo.

Sticking with tariffs and the EU angle, Germany is particularly exposed to threats from the White House, given the importance of the US as a trading partner, writes Derek Scally from Berlin. But many analysts concede Trump’s trade war threats have merely exposed and exacerbated a long-term and home-made German economic decline.

In our Your Money Q&A, a soon-to-be-retired reader asks if it’s possible to have their UK national insurance contributions transferred and combined with their Irish PRSI record. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, comedian Kyla Cobbler says she’s a spender rather than a saver. “I’m at a stage of my life where a double-stack air fryer is the party,” she tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

Mortgage arrears might be at their lowest levels since 2009. But given the significant headwinds facing the Irish and global economy, now is not the time to be complacent about them, writes Núa Money co-founder Fergal O’Leary.