Man charged with assault after hitting Nigel Farage with milkshake

A man has been charged with common assault and criminal damage after hitting Nigel Farage with a milkshake when he was out campaigning in Newcastle on Monday.

In a statement, Northumbria Police said: “Police have charged a man with common assault and criminal damage following an incident in Newcastle yesterday.

“At around 1pm, a 55-year-old man had a milkshake thrown at him in the city centre.

“A 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police. He has now been charged with common assault and criminal damage.

“Paul Crowther (32) of Holeyn Road, Throckley, is due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on Tuesday, June 18th.”

The Brexit Party leader became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Mr Farage was led away by security as the thrower was dragged away by a police community support officer and was later seen in handcuffs.

Paul Crowther, said it was a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake. He said: “I didn’t know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance.”

Mr Crowther said he saw there was a Brexit Party event in the city centre, thought it was an MEP and then saw Mr Farage. He explained: “It’s a right of protest against people like him.

“The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front.” Of his milkshake, he ruefully said: “I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose.”

Mr Farage tweeted: “Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.

“For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this.”

Meanwhile, British prime minister Theresa May is set to begin discussions with senior ministers on her proposed new offer to MPs in a final attempt to get her Brexit deal through parliament.

The weekly meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday is expected to sign off on a package of measures to be included in the forthcoming withdrawal agreement Bill aimed at winning cross-party support. - Reuters and PA