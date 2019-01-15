House of Commons rejects Theresa May’s Brexit deal

British MPs have rejected Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement.

The pime minister’s deal was defeated by 432 votes to 202.

Prior to the vote Mrs May made a last-ditch plea to MPs to back her plan, telling them: “I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people, and to do so in a way that brings our country together”.

The rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement gives Mrs May until January 21st to set out her Plan B – expected to involve going back to Brussels to seek further concessions.

It is also likely to trigger a bid to force a general election by Jeremy Corbyn, who has said he will table a motion of no-confidence in the government.

Moments before the vote, Mrs May told MPs: “Parliament gave the people a choice, we set the clock ticking on our departure and tonight we will determine whether we move forward with a Withdrawal Agreement that honours the vote and sets us on course for a better future.

“The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations.”

The Labour leader had called on MPs to vote down the agreement, saying: “This deal is bad for our economy, a bad deal for our democracy, and a bad deal for this country.” Mr Corbyn could use a point of order in the immediate wake of Tuesday’s vote to trigger a no-confidence debate as early as Wednesday.

Mrs May is expected to deliver her immediate response to the historic reverse in a statement to the Commons moments after her anticipated drubbing.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox appeared to indicate that the prime minister would resist pressure to tear up her plan or to seek cross-party consensus on a new approach.

He told MPs that if defeated the agreement would have to return to the Commons later “in much the same form with much the same content”.

MPs had agreed to vote on a series of four amendments but Labour, the Scottish National Party and Sir Edward Leigh all decided to withdraw them.

Representatives voted against an amendment proposed by Tory backbencher John Baron, which aimed to force the government to change the Brexit deal to make it conditional on Britain having the unilateral right to end the so-called Northern Irish backstop. The amendment was defeated by 600 votes to 24. – Agencies