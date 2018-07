Jaguar kills eight animals after escaping from zoo enclosure

A jaguar escaped from its enclosure at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans on Saturday morning and killed eight animals before it was captured, forcing the zoo to close for the day.

The male jaguar’s escape was reported around 7.20 am (12.20 GMT), when the zoo was still closed to the public, according to the zoo. The large cat, named Valerio, mauled four alpaca, an emu and a fox in nearby habitats before it was sedated by the zoo’s veterinary team less than an hour later. An alpaca and fox died on Sunday following injuries.

No people were injured, the zoo said. It was not immediately clear how the animal got out of its habitat, and zoo officials said they were investigating.

UPDATE: Our staff continue to mourn the loss of our animals. An investigation is underway and we will release information when available. Initial findings concluded keeper error was not a factor in this incident.

Read more: https://t.co/vEawBcMJpl pic.twitter.com/fDbPkVQhBF — Audubon Institute (@AudubonNature) July 15, 2018

“We’re looking at every possible cause,” Kyle Burks, the zoo’s vice president and managing director, said at a news conference at the zoo.

The jaguar’s attack on other animals was likely territorial, rather than driven by a desire to hunt for food, officials said.

“He’s a young male jaguar – he was doing what jaguars do,” said Joel Hamilton, the zoo’s general curator.

Valerio was born at the San Diego Zoo in March 2015 and moved to New Orleans in October 2017. Male jaguars can reach six feet long, not including their tails, and weigh up to 250 pounds; the animal is the only so-called “big cat” native to the Americas.

Officials emphasised that Saturday’s incident was unprecedented and assured potential visitors that there is no safety concern. – Reuters