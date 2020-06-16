Withdrawal of US troops from Germany overshadows Nato talks

An announcement by US president Donald Trump that the US will pull thousands of troops from Germany in a symbolic blow to the postwar order has overshadowed talks by defence ministers from Nato countries this week.

The declaration, which Trump cast as retaliation against Germany for unspecified trade grievances and its failure to reach a Nato defence spending target of 2 per cent of GDP, caught allies off guard, and was seen as another sign of US retreat from the powerful transatlantic alliance that shaped the 20th century.

It came immediately before a two-day summit of Nato defence ministers, along with allies Finland, Sweden and Australia, and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, who are due to discuss preparations for a possible second wave of coronavirus, an increasingly assertive China, and Russia’s increased development of nuclear weapons.

Allies and US diplomats are keen to publicly play down the significance of the US pulling out the 9,500 troops from Germany, noting that the US had previously increased its presence in the Balkans and in eastern Europe. However, if followed through on the move would be a deep rebuke to a major ally and trading partner at a time of multiplying security threats on the EU’s borders.

It would increase uncertainty in a foundational aspect of European security – the assumption that the US would defend Nato members against any Russian incursion – which Trump has repeatedly undermined since before taking office.

The decision was leaked to media before Mr Trump announced it, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said he had called the US leader over the phone to emphasise the importance of the transatlantic alliance – apparently to no avail.

“My message was that the US presence in Europe, it’s good for Europe, but it’s also good for North America and the United States because the transatlantic bond is essential to the strength and the success of the alliance,” he told reporters.

“It is good for Europe because the presence of troops...that’s the core of the transatlantic alliance. The US presence in Europe is not only about protecting Europe, but it’s also about projecting US power beyond Europe.”

Defence forces

Mr Trump has repeatedly accused European allies of freeloading on the US for security by not paying for their own defence forces.

In a briefing to journalists the US ambassador to Nato, Kay Bailey Hutchison, said Germany had been a “good partner” but needed to step up. “They know they need to do more in defence spending. Their defence ministers have said so, Chancellor Merkel has said so.”

Under the Trump administration the US has beat a retreat from old alliances and decades of international co-operation as the president has abruptly withdrawn from international agreements and lashed out at allies.

This has forced the EU to try to recalibrate its international relations, and to try to forge united European positions that can defend common interests without relying on the US for support.

However, this runs up against the hard reality of a lack of unanimity among the 27 EU members which prevents unanimous stances, and the fact that when it comes to increased defence investment many of Europe’s electorates simply are not interested, and would rather their governments spend their tax euro on something else.