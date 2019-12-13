UK election: EU prepares for relationship talks with UK post-Brexit

EU leaders of the 27 remainder states will this morning reconvene formally to instruct European Council President Charles Michel rapidly to prepare a negotiating mandate for talks on the post-Brexit future relationship with the UK.

Speaking at the summit in Brussels Michel said EU leaders were “ready for the next steps.”

The decisive result means that the UK will certainly leave the EU on January 31st, a certainty that will bring considerable quiet relief in many capitals for whom regret at Brexit has increasingly been tinged by a desire to move on.

The House of Commons is expected to vote on the deal again before Christmas. The House of Lords will then consider the plan and, once it is ratified by the UK parliament, the European Parliament would then vote on the deal. This process is expected to pass smoothly, enabling Johnson to stick to the current scheduled exit date .

I would like to congratulate @BorisJohnson on his victory.



We expect a vote on the withdrawal agreement as soon as possible. #EU is ready for the next phase. We will negotiate a future trade deal which ensures a true level playing field. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) December 13, 2019

Concern here is overwhelming, however, that the prospect of a cliff edge no-deal Brexit remains a prospect for the end of the transition period for the UK in December 2020. There is little hope that there is sufficient time in 11 months to negotiate more than a bare-bones trade agreement between the EU and the UK with the necessity of hard customs borders looming large.

Crucially, EU officials worry at the repeated insistence by UK prime minister Boris Johnson that he will not seek any extension to transition by the treaty-defined deadline of the end of June. During transition, although the UK will be outside the EU, the old rules remain in place although the UK will not then retain its vote in the decision-making of the union.

The EU summit will this morning stress the desire to maintain as close as possible a relationship with the UK and confirm the appointment of Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier in a new role of co-ordinating talks on the future relationship across a wide range of fields from trade to security.

Irish trade commissioner Phil Hogan will direct the talks on trade.

“We are ready for the next steps,” said early this morning. “We will see if it is possible for the British parliament to accept the Withdrawal Agreement, and to take a decision,” he said. “And if it is the case, we are ready for the next steps. We have a way of working in order to guarantee the unity of the European countries, to guarantee the transparency and to try to keep a close cooperation with the United Kingdom. ”

He emphasised that the council conclusions saw the issue of maintaining a “level playing field” as of key importance.

The warning to Johnson is clear, every step away from future regulatory alignment of the two economies, every attempt to gain competitive advantage for British goods, will be reflected, as Barnier has repeated, in proportionate tariff barriers. A free trade agreement will allow free trade at a price – the EU will be no pushover. And it will take time.