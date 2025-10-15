Crime & Law

Man to appear in court in Wexford after €10.5m of cocaine is seized at port

Drugs weighing about 150kg were concealed in lead-lined compartment in truck

Garda photo of some of the drugs found in a search at Rosslare Europort on Monday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/PA
Tim O'Brien
Wed Oct 15 2025 - 23:27

A man charged following the seizure of €10.5 million worth of cocaine at Rosslare Port in Co Wexford is to be brought before the District Court on Thursday.

Gardaí charged the man aged in his 50s following the discovery of about 150kg of cocaine concealed in a truck on Monday.

Gardaí said the man was expected to appear before Wexford District Court at 10.30am.

A vehicle was travelling from the Continent when it was searched.

Gardaí said the drugs were concealed in an “elaborate” lead-lined compartment within its fuel tank.

