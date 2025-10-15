Ousted Odesa mayor vows to fight Russian passport allegations in court

Hennadiy Trukhanov has refused to step down as mayor of Odesa, pledging instead to fight for his post and reputation in court. Photograph: Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has put a military administration in charge of the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa after ousting controversial mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov over allegations that he secretly holds Russian citizenship.

Mr Trukhanov has long denied the claims – as well as persistent accusations of corruption and of harbouring pro-Moscow sentiment – and has refused to step down, pledging instead to fight for his post and reputation in court.

While many Ukrainians welcomed the removal of Mr Trukhanov, some – including critics of the erstwhile mayor – are asking why Mr Zelenskiy chose to act on decade-old allegations now and accused him of eroding Ukraine’s already limited wartime democracy.

“Odesa deserves greater protection and greater support. This can be done in the format of a military administration – too many security issues in Odesa have remained without an adequate response for far too long,” Mr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday evening.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a press briefing on October 10th. Photograph: EPA

He made his address as Ukraine’s SBU security service published an image of what it said was Mr Trukhanov’s Russian passport. Ukrainian officials are not allowed to hold dual citizenship, and links to Russia are particularly sensitive after 11 years of conflict and more than 3 ½ years of all-out war – in which Odesa frequently suffers missile and drone strikes.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll stay here ... If necessary then I’ll defend my position from behind bars,” Mr Trukhanov (60) said on Wednesday, claiming that the alleged passport published by the SBU was a forgery.

“I’ve never had a Russian passport or Russian citizenship ... I will fight and continue working for the good of my city. And I am confident of my victory,” added Mr Trukhanov, who has run Odesa since 2014.

“If they want to destroy someone, they’ll do it cynically and demonstratively, so that all other Ukrainian officials ... understand that there’s no rule of law in our country – no right even to defend yourself.”

Mr Zelenskiy on Wednesday appointed Serhiy Lysak, a former SBU general who has been running the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, to lead Odesa’s new military administration.

Damage caused by Russian drone attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region last week. Photograph: EPA

Kyiv and some smaller cities have a similar administration. Advocates say it streamlines decision-making and facilitates action during wartime, but critics see it as, at least in part, a way for Mr Zelenskiy’s office to exert direct control over cities and regions.

Tension between Kyiv’s military administration and its mayor Vitali Klitschko often erupts into public discord, and the former world heavyweight boxing champion is one of many politicians who accuse Mr Zelenskiy of trying to tighten his grip on key cities.

“Does our powerful Zelenskiy know that in a lawful state you cannot just take and cancel someone’s citizenship? No matter how much some might not like it, Odessans voted for Trukhanov,” said Oleksiy Honcharenko, a deputy from Odesa in the Ukrainian parliament.

“Depriving Trukhanov of citizenship and setting up the Odesa military administration is a clear signal to every mayor that they are in the crosshairs ... In this way, most mayors will become intimidated and obedient to the authorities.”

Mr Honcharenko even saw the move as a possible sign that “the end of the war is really on the horizon” and Mr Zelenskiy is already preparing for elections in which Odesa could be a “decisive factor” in his fortunes at the ballot box.

Political commentator and investment banker Serhiy Fursa questioned the timing of Mr Zelenskiy’s decision and the imposition of a military administration that effectively quashes Odesa’s self-governance.

“Because centralisation of power is, after all, the Russian way,” he wrote on social media. “And if we’re getting rid of Russian citizens in government, then perhaps we shouldn’t drag Russian practices into our country.”