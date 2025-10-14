Zelenskiy aims to strengthen Ukraine’s long-range strike forces during Trump meeting

US president Donald Trump greeting Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, last August. Photograph: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Russia has said it welcomes a new White House push to end its war with Ukraine, just hours after its military bombed a hospital in Kharkiv and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he aims to strengthen his country’s air defences and long-range strike forces when he meets US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday.

More than 100 patients were evacuated from wards in a Kharkiv hospital on Tuesday after its roof was destroyed, windows and doors blown out and medical equipment damaged.

Seven patients were hurt by flying glass and 50 suffered “an acute stress reaction”, officials said.

Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was again the main target of Russia’s latest wave of air strikes, and called on the US and European states to send more air defence systems before winter to “deprive Moscow of the ability to carry out such brutal attacks” and “compel [it] to come to the table for genuine negotiations.”

A room in the damaged hospital in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

Rescue workers tackle the fire at a hospital damaged in a Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

He praised Mr Trump’s role in securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages, and urged western powers “not to lose the momentum for advancing peace.

The war in Europe can also be brought to an end, and for that, the leadership of both the United States and other partners is of utmost importance.”

A senior Ukrainian delegation arrived in Washington for discussions and to prepare for what will be Mr Zelenskiy’s fifth meeting with Mr Trump this year.

“Undoubtedly, the right actions by the United States can ... help bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Mr Zelenskiy said, adding that he would meet energy and arms companies while in Washington and his “main focus” would be “air defence and our long-range capabilities aimed at exerting pressure on Russia for the sake of peace.”

Mr Trump has said he is considering a Ukrainian request to procure US-made Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, which Russia warns would be a major escalation.

While lower-level Russian officials denounce Mr Trump’s deliberations, the Kremlin avoids all direct criticism of a US leader who has a long history of seeking better relations with Russia, praising its authoritarian president Vladimir Putin and responding well to flattery.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Alexander Kazakov/AFP via Getty Images

“We certainly welcome such intentions and welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after Mr Trump told one of his envoys, Steve Witkoff, to “focus on Russia” after brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas.

“We are already well acquainted with Mr Witkoff ... and hope his talents will continue to contribute to the work already under way on Ukraine,” Mr Peskov added.

“The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and hope that the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of president Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and willing to engage in the peace process.”

Kyiv has welcomed US criticism of Mr Putin for refusing to accept a ceasefire and start peace talks, but analysts warn that Mr Trump – emboldened by success in the Middle East – might now push aggressively for a deal that could be hard for Ukrainians to stomach.

“Most likely, the United States will initially conduct negotiations separately and in parallel with Ukraine and Russia,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, director of Kyiv’s Penta Centre for Political Research.

“If a peace plan from President Trump appears ... it would be hard for both the Kremlin and Ukraine to speak out directly against it,” he added.

“We cannot spoil relations with a strategic partner on whom we largely depend for arms purchases and satellite information, as well as in the negotiation process.”