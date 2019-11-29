Man arrested after several wounded in stabbing in The Hague
The incident took place in the Dutch city’s main shopping street on Friday
Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the centre of The Hague, the Netherlands. Dutch police say three people have been injured. Photograph: Phil Nijhuis/AP
Dutch police said on Saturday they had arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident that took place in The Hague on Friday, in which three were wounded.
In a statement, Hague police described the suspect as “not having any fixed home or place to stay”.
In a tweet Friday evening the police said the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street, which was busy with people looking for Black Friday deals.
Pictures from the area showed several dozen onlookers behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing happened. – PA and Reuters