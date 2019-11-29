Man arrested after several wounded in stabbing in The Hague

Dutch police said on Saturday they had arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident that took place in The Hague on Friday, in which three were wounded.

In a statement, Hague police described the suspect as “not having any fixed home or place to stay”.

In a tweet Friday evening the police said the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street, which was busy with people looking for Black Friday deals.

Pictures from the area showed several dozen onlookers behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing happened. – PA and Reuters