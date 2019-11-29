Two killed, suspect shot dead after terrorist incident on London Bridge

British police on Friday shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who had stabbed several people near London Bridge in central London before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.

The BBC reported that two members of the public were killed in what police have called a terrorist attack.

The attacker went on the rampage just before 2 pm, attacking people at a premises near London Bridge in the heart of the city’s financial district – the scene of a deadly attack by Islamist militants two years ago.

Several people were stabbed by the man before half a dozen bystanders tackled him to the ground and grabbed his knife.

Footage on social media appeared to show the knifeman before being pulled away by armed officers, one of whom shot the suspect at point-blank range. A bystander appeared to remove a large knife from the scene.

Bystanders surrounding a person at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Photograph: @HLOBlog/Twitter/PA Wire

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu from the Metropolitan Police said the attack “has been declared as a terror incident” but said police were keeping an open mind about the motive.

Mr Basu said that specialist officers had been deployed after reports that the suspect had an explosive vest, but the device was believed to be a “hoax”.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, who has called a snap election for December 12th and is due to host NATO leaders including US President Donald Trump next week, praised those who took on the man for their courage and said Britain would never be cowed.

“I ... want to pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of those members of the public who physically intervened to protect the lives of others,” Johnson told reporters in Downing Street.

“For me they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country,” Johnson said. “This country will never be cowed, or divided, or intimidated by this sort of attack.”

He said the incident was now thought to have been contained and vowed that anyone else involved would be hunted down.

People running away from Borough Market in London after police ask them to leave the area. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Forensics officers make their way near London Bridge in central London. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty

‘Heroism’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan praised the “breath-taking heroism” of passersby in disarming the attacker.

“Members of the public didn’t realise at the time that was a hoax device, and they really are the best of us,” Mr Khan said.

Footage from the scene appeared to show a white lorry straddling the northbound and southbound carriageways.

The video shows several officers surrounding the vehicle before moving to the rear to check its container. London buses can be seen either side of the lorry while three police cars are parked next to it on the bridge.

Photo showing a white truck across part of the road at a terrorist incident on London Bridge in central London. Photograph: @SophK05/PA Wire

Office workers peer out of the windows of Leadenhall Market near London Bridge in central London. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty

Nurse Jackie Bensfield, 32, described how she asked to be let off a bus on London Bridge after she heard “five or six” gunshots.

Ms Bensfield, who was on her way home from work, said she exited the bus and “ran like hell” to escape the shots.

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gunshots on London Bridge.

“Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,” he said.

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.”

The incident on London Bridge comes weeks after the UK’s terrorism threat level was downgraded.

The threat level was lowered on November 4th to “substantial” from “severe”, meaning attacks were thought to be “likely” rather than “highly likely”.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people and injuring at least 48. – PA, Reuters