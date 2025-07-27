Europe

Three killed in train derailment in Germany, say police

Other passengers seriously injured after two carriages derail near Riedlingen

Several people have reportedly died after a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany. Photograph: Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP
Sun Jul 27 2025 - 20:56

Three people were killed and others seriously injured when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said in a statement.

There were about 100 people on board, police in the city of Stuttgart said, adding that two carriages had left the tracks between the towns of Riedlingen and Munderkingen.

The train was on a roughly 90km route between Sigmaringen and Ulm, a police spokesperson said earlier on Sunday.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, the police statement said.

A picture by German news agency DPA showed carriages largely intact but jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides. – Reuters

