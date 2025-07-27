Three killed in train derailment in Germany, say police

Three people were killed and others seriously injured when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said in a statement.
There were about 100 people on board, police in the city of Stuttgart said, adding that two carriages had left the tracks between the towns of Riedlingen and Munderkingen.
The train was on a roughly 90km route between Sigmaringen and Ulm, a police spokesperson said earlier on Sunday.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, the police statement said.
READ MORE
Humiliation of tens of thousands of immigrants in a Florida processing centre surrounded by alligators will generate a backlash
A picture by German news agency DPA showed carriages largely intact but jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides. – Reuters