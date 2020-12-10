Brexit talks resume but EU ‘preparing for all outcomes’

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has resumed post-Brexit trade deal negotiations with British counterpart David Frost while noting that the bloc “is preparing for all outcomes”.

The European Commission rolled out emergency plans for the possibility that no trade deal will be ready to take effect on January 1st, including legislation to allow planes to fly and trucks roll between the jurisdictions when arrangements lapse overnight.

In recent weeks, attitudes among several EU member states have hardened towards the negotiations. Countries including Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Denmark have warned against a rushed deal that would avoid some immediate pain but give too much away in the long term.

The bloc has ramped up preparations for a breakdown in talks without an agreement.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin appealed for one last effort to reach a deal with the United Kingdom as he attended a Brussels summit. “Dialogue is important and where people continue to talk . . . there’s always the possibility of a deal,” said Mr Martin.

“There can be no winners or losers in these negotiations from here on. There has to be a common purpose in terms of getting a deal over the line.”

Mr Martin said he is “aware of the difficulties” on issues such as fisheries and the bloc’s insistence that British companies must follow comparable standards in order to have unfettered access. But he noted that British and EU standards already “align on a lot of issues” and appealed to all involved to look at the broader picture. “It makes sense to get a trade deal,” he said. “I think in the overall interests of the people of Europe it’s very important from my view that a deal is reached.”

The mood among other EU leaders, however, is different.

France’s European affairs minister Clément Beaune repeated that any deal would have to secure approval of all 27 EU governments, reiterating a suggestion by Paris that it could veto an agreement if it includes any compromise considered too far.

Decisive hours and days

He said there is “still a chance” for a deal, but that the bloc had been “quite open from the beginning” on what it would not accept.

Some member states taking the hardest line towards Britain are those most exposed to Brexit due to reasons of geographical proximity. They fear any permanent advantage carved out by Britain for its industries would particularly disadvantage their domestic economies.

“On Brexit these are decisive hours and days. I think a no deal would not be a good thing, but a bad deal would be even worse,” said Belgian prime minister Alexander de Croo before reiterating a demand that Britain would have to commit to alignment with the EU going into the future in order to enjoy free trade.

“Giving access to the common European market really is an important thing. But giving access should be on the level playing field. A level playing field today, but also a level playing field tomorrow.”

A deal with the UK is not on the agenda for discussion at the summit of EU leaders who are discussing a landmark budget and recovery package, Covid-19 vaccinations, relations with Turkey, Russia and the United States as well as a proposal to cut carbon emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

However, leaders are likely to discuss the issue on the sidelines. And they may receive an update from the commission on the state of talks.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen repeated that the next few days would be the last chance for a breakthrough. “We will take a decision on Sunday,” she said.