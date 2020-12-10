Sky News presenter Kay Burley taken off air for six months after Covid-19 breach

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has been taken off air for six months after breaking Covid-19 rules, while political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid have been taken off air for three months.

Sky News said: “A small number of Sky News staff attended a social event in London on Saturday evening during which Covid-19 guidelines were breached.

“As a result of an internal review Sky News presenter Kay Burley has agreed to be off air for six months, and political editor Beth Rigby and correspondent Inzamam Rashid have agreed to be off air for three months.

“All those involved regret the incident and have apologised. Everyone at Sky News is expected to comply with the rules and the company takes breaches like this very seriously indeed.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kay Burley said: “I have today agreed with Sky News to step back from my broadcasting role for a period of reflection.

“It’s clear to me that we are all in the fight against Covid-19 and that we all have a duty to stick firmly by the rules.

“It doesn’t matter that I thought I was Covid-compliant on a recent social event. The fact is I was wrong, I made a big mistake, and I am sorry.

“Some dear friends and colleagues – some of the most talented and committed professionals in our business – have been pulled into this episode and I regret this enormously.

“I was one of the founding presenters on Sky News. No one is prouder of our channel’s reputation, the professionals on our team, and the impact we make.

“I very much look forward to being able to continue my 32-year career with Sky when I return.” – PA