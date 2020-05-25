Case of Irishman allegedly murdered in Australia mentioned in court

The case of three men charged with the murder of a young Irishman in Australia has been mentioned in court.

Cian English (19), originally from Carlow town but who was living with his family in the Hawthorne area of Brisbane’s eastern suburbs, died after he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise over the weekend.

The men charged with the murder of Mr English had their cases mentioned in court for the first time on Monday.

The accused men, Jason Ryan Knowles (22), Hayden Paul Kratzmann (20), and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas (18) — were not required to appear in court on Monday.

Mr Soper-Lagas did not appear via video link in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today when his charges — one count of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two of deprivation of liberty — were briefly mentioned.

Mr Soper-Lagas’ case will be mentioned again on Tuesday.

Mr Kratzmann and Mr Knowles’s cases were briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court, where they were adjourned for a committal call in Southport Magistrates Court on August 4th.

Police allege the teenager was trying to escape being robbed by the three men when he fell to his death.

Gold Coast police were called to an apartment complex in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am on Saturday where Mr English’s body was found.

It was initially thought that the young man had died in a fall but later it was later claimed he fell trying to escape the men who had been staying in a unit above his.