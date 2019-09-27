Varadkar describes online racial abuse of Meath couple in Lidl advert as ‘disgusting’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described reports of online racial abuse directed at a Co Meath couple as “disgusting.” He said that while there is work ongoing on hate crime legislation, it was a difficult issue to get right.

“I think any online abuse, particularly abuse that is you know, sexist, or, or racially motivated, is disgusting, and I condemn it unreservedly. I think it only reflects a very small minority of people in the country, unfortunately, people go online to say and do things that they wouldn’t say in public and unfortunately that’s a feature.”

He continued: “In terms of a crime legislation, that’s an area that we’ve done some work on. And it’s always a difficult one to get right, because you never want to be in a position where you’re stifling free speech, and one person’s hate speeches is another person’s free speech. But there is some work being done on it by the Attorney General and the Department of Justice.

“But it’s the kind of thing you have to get right and it’s very hard to define what is hate speech. If it’s incitement to violence, it’s very clear. But beyond that, it’s less clear.”

Asked if there were concrete plans to bring forward legislation he said: “Like I say, it’s something that some work has been done on by the Department of Justice and by the Attorney General, but it isn’t a straightforward thing to do. One person’s hate speech is another person’s free speech. And it can be quite difficult to define what is hate speech and what is somebody’s strongly held opinion.”

However, he said that the government would be appointing an online safety commissioner, and would produce a bill by the end of the year.

“The legislation to have an online safety commissioner is now very far advanced. Minister [Richard] Bruton has been working on that for quite some time. We’d expect to be able to publish the bill by the end of the year and have it through the Houses of the Oireachtas - have the office set up next year…what that bill will do is require platforms to have very clear codes of conduct and also will enable the online safety commissioner to order platforms to take content down if it’s deemed to be harmful.”

Mr Varadkar was also asked if he had considered Fianna Fáil’s bill on hate crime legislation. He replied: ‘I actually haven’t personally, but I’m sure the Minister for Justice and the Attorney General will examine it.’

Fears for their safety

Earlier on Friday The Irish Times reported that a mixed-race Co Meath couple said they may leave Ireland after being subjected to abuse online following their participation in an advertising campaign.

They said gardaí were not taking their fears for their safety seriously and the Government is “100 per cent accountable” due to its failure to enact robust hate-crime legislation.

Fiona Ryan (33), her fiance Jonathan Mathis (32) and their 22-month-old son feature in a television and billboard campaign for supermarket chain Lidl. The billboard ad featuring their photograph began appearing in early September.

Fiona Ryan and Jonathan Mathis feature in an advertising campaign for the Lidl supermarket chain. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

On September 7th, former newspaper journalist Gemma O’Doherty tweeted the ad, commenting: “German dump @lidl_ireland gaslighting the Irish people with their multicultural version of ‘The Ryans’. Kidding no-one! Resist the Great Replacement wherever you can by giving this kip a wide berth. #ShopIrish #BuyIrish.”

Twitter later removed Ms O’Doherty’s tweet for violating its standards after Lidl complained to the operators of the social media platform.

Ms Ryan, an actor, met Mr Mathis, a construction worker now working as a personal trainer, in London seven years ago. Mr Mathis, originally from Brazil, grew up in Liverpool and the Cotswolds. They returned to Ms Ryan’s family home in October 2018 to save money, and took part in the Lidl campaign to boost their savings.

Ms Ryan subsequently reported the matter to the Garda but it had not yet been assigned an investigating officer. “There seems to be a lack of understanding in the police about how serious this is, or how to deal with vulnerable people in these situations,” she said.

The couple said they bore no malice towards Ms O’Doherty. “We actually thank her for highlighting there is no real hate-crime legislation. We feel it’s our duty now to do something about this.”

Ms O’Doherty did not respond to requests by phone, text and direct message from The Irish Times. Having been contacted, however, she addressed an email to Ms Ryan threatening legal action.