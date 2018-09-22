Sit-down in Dublin city centre as large crowds protest over housing

Large crowds have gathered in Dublin and elsewhere to protest against the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.

A sit-down protest was held on Dublin’s O’Connell bridge bringing Saturday afternoon traffic to a standstill.

Large crowdes on Dublin’s O’Connell Street during a housing protest. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

People during a housing protest in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Housing protesters staging a sit-down protest on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin City Centre on Saturday. Photograph: Kitty Holland

The day of action has been organised by the Take Back The City group which has been occupying vacant properties over the last number of months in Dublin city centre.

The campaign group is currently occupying 41 Belvedere Place in Dublin 1 in defiance of a High Court order to vacate the property.

Several thousand take part in #TakeBackTheCity protest demanding affordable housing as a human right in Dublin now pic.twitter.com/DksgpAMTqt — Kitty Holland (@KittyHollandIT) September 22, 2018

The building is the third vacant property the activists have occupied since early August as part of a protest over the amount of vacant housing in Dublin.

The Irish Times recently mapped vacant sites and derelict properties in Dublin showing almost 200 locations.

One of the main protests on Saturday gathered at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 1pm and proceeded to O’Connell Bridge where the sit-down protest was staged and ongoing at the time of writing.

AA Roadwatch said the demonstration was causing traffic delays.

“Delays on the North Quays are back to Ellis Quay while on the South Quays, traffic is back to George’s Quay,” it said.

“Delays are also building on a number of nearby roads because of the demonstration”.

In Crumlin earlier activists occupied a property, Glebe House, they say has been vacant for a number of years.